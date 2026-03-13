Nand Kishore Yadav sworn in as Nagaland governor

Nand Kishore Yadav was sworn in as the 23rd Governor of Nagaland at a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan on March 13.



The oath of office was administered by Justice Ashutosh Kumar of the Gauhati High Court in the presence of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer.



Yadav was appointed as the governor on March 5 and succeeded Ajay Kumar Bhalla, who had been holding the additional charge of Nagaland governor while continuing as the governor of Manipur.



The swearing-in ceremony was attended by state ministers, MLAs, representatives of tribal organisations, senior bureaucrats, and officials from the police and security forces.



Following the ceremony, the governor interacted with the chief minister and members of the state cabinet.



In his address, Yadav said Nagaland holds a special place in India’s diverse cultural landscape and praised the traditions, resilience and strong community values of the Naga people.



He said the northeastern region has witnessed renewed focus and investment in recent years, particularly in connectivity, infrastructure and economic development, which are helping integrate the region more closely with the country’s growth while preserving its unique identity.



Highlighting the state’s progress, Yadav said Nagaland has been steadily advancing in sectors such as infrastructure, education, agriculture, tourism, digital connectivity and entrepreneurship, creating new opportunities for economic development and improving the quality of life for its people.

He also emphasised the importance of generating employment opportunities for educated youth and encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship.

Affirming the need for peace and stability, the governor said the aspirations of the people for lasting peace, harmony and development remain paramount.

Yadav said he would strive to uphold the Constitution and work closely with the state government and all sections of society to promote good governance, inclusive development and the welfare of the people of Nagaland.