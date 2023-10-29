Nagaland athlete Kitenlo K. Thono has won a gold medal in the ongoing 37th National Games being held in Goa.

Thono won a gold medal in the 90-95 Kg Tanding Fight Category in Pencak Silat.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio took to social media to congratulate Thono for the achievement. Taking to X, Chief Minister Rio said: "Gold Medal for Nagaland.nCongratulations to Mr. Kitenlo K. Thono for winning the individual Gold Medal in the 90-95 Kg Tanding Fight Category in Pencak Silat at the National Games in Goa. This is a historic achievement and he has made entire Nagaland proud and joyous."



Gold Medal for Nagaland.



Congratulations to Mr. Kitenlo K. Thono for winning the individual Gold Medal in the 90-95 Kg Tanding Fight Category in Pencak Silat at the National Games in Goa.



This is a historic achievement and he has made entire Nagaland proud and joyous. pic.twitter.com/zBhbbtSkOo — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) October 29, 2023

And it is not Kitenlo K. Thono who has shone in the Pencak Silat matches from Nagaland this time in the National Games.

Earlier today, Nagaland's Liike Kibami won a silver medal in the Tanding category in Pencak Silat. Yesterday, the Nagaland women's Pencak Silat team won the Bronze Medal in the Women's Regular category.

So this National Games, Nagland athletes have definitely left a mark in the Pencak Silat matches.