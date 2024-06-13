The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has announced its candidates for the upcoming Urban Local Body (ULB) elections in Nagaland, specifically for Wokha Region, Tening Town, and Atoizu Town.

For Wokha Region, the NCP named eight candidates, five for Tening Town, and nine candidates for Atoizu Town. The party has urged active participation in the forthcoming ULB elections, encouraging constituents to exercise their rights with a clear vision and faith in God.

Earlier, the NCP in Wokha Region held a dedicatory prayer ceremony for its eight ULB candidates. During the event, the importance of unity among the candidates was emphasized, urging them to support each other and uphold the party's principles for the growth and development of the district.

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