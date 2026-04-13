Nationwide Foundational Learning Study commences in Nagaland

The National Assessment Centre (PARAKH), a constituent of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), has launched the Foundational Learning Study (FLS) 2026 across the country to assess foundational competencies among Grade 3 students. In Nagaland, the assessment is being conducted from April 13 to April 14, 2026.

A total of 70 sampled schools from 10 districts across the state are participating in the study, with 798 students selected for the assessment. The sample includes students from both government and private schools, ensuring representation from diverse socio-economic and geographical backgrounds.

To facilitate the smooth implementation of the study, a dedicated workforce has been deployed. This includes two State-Level Coordinators, 20 District-Level Coordinators, and 70 Field Investigators, with an additional 11 Field Investigators kept on standby as reserves.

The Foundational Learning Study aims to generate reliable and comprehensive data on students’ learning levels in key areas such as literacy and numeracy. The findings are expected to support evidence-based policy decisions and contribute to strengthening foundational education in alignment with national priorities, including the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Education officials highlighted that the study will provide valuable insights into the effectiveness of ongoing educational initiatives and help identify areas requiring targeted interventions to improve learning outcomes in the state.

The successful implementation of FLS 2026 is anticipated to play a crucial role in enhancing the quality of early education in Nagaland and ensuring that every child acquires essential foundational skills.