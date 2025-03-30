Nagaland Governor La Ganesan on Sunday hailed the National Cadet Corps (NCC) as a transformative movement that nurtures character, instills patriotism, and prepares the nation’s future leaders.

Addressing a felicitation programme held to honor the achievements of NCC cadets, Governor Ganesan commended their dedication and discipline. The event, organized to celebrate cadets who have brought laurels to the state, was highlighted in an official release from Raj Bhavan.

"The NCC is not just a youth organisation; it is a movement that shapes character, fosters patriotism, and grooms the future leaders of our great nation," the governor stated.

Praising the cadets for their accomplishments, he acknowledged their participation in prestigious national events. "Many of you have proudly marched at the All India Republic Day Parade in New Delhi, while others have won accolades at national competitions and youth camps. Some of you have also excelled in various NCC programmes and even secured positions at the National Defence Academy (NDA)," he said.

Governor Ganesan emphasized that NCC plays a crucial role in molding young individuals into disciplined, responsible, and patriotic citizens, equipping them with leadership skills essential for guiding the nation forward.