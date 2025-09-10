NDPP 9th Kohima Town AC reaffirms support for Nagaland CM amid merger developments

In the backdrop of the ongoing political discourse surrounding the proposed merger between the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the Naga People’s Front (NPF), the NDPP 9th Kohima Town Assembly Constituency (AC), along with its representatives to the Region and Central Committees and former MLA Dr. Neikesalie (Nicky) Kire, has pledged full allegiance to the decisions of the party’s Central Office.

Following a series of consultative meetings, members of the AC resolved to extend unwavering support to Chief Minister Dr. Neiphiu Rio, lauding his leadership and vision for the upliftment of the Naga people and society.



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AC President Metekhrielie Mejura and General Secretary Atoulie Solo emphasised that the Party Office remains fully functional, with officials actively engaged in organisational responsibilities. They called upon all party functionaries to act as true ambassadors of the NDPP, uphold its manifesto and ideology, and work collectively in the spirit of unity.

The leaders further appealed to all unit members and supporters across colonies and wards to remain vigilant and prepared for the unfolding political developments. They reiterated that under Rio’s dynamic leadership, the NDPP remains committed to serving the people and advancing the interests of Naga society.