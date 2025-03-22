Nagaland's Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has issued an urgent appeal for peace and restraint following recent tensions within the NSCN (Unification).

The party called on both factions, led by N. Kitovi Zhimomi and Alezo Venuh, to ensure that no violence erupts, which could threaten the fragile peace that has been hard-earned over the past few years.

In a statement, the NDPP emphasised the importance of maintaining peace, especially at a time when the people of Nagaland are eagerly awaiting the final settlement of the Indo-Naga political issue. The party noted that any violence could derail the ongoing peace talks, which have been a collective effort by all stakeholders, including the Naga National Political parties.

"The Naga people stand with the Naga National Political parties in our endeavor to achieve our common goal of finding a permanent settlement. It is therefore imperative that everyone must exercise the maximum restraint lest the hard earned work is derailed," the NDPP stated.

The NDPP further stressed that violence has no place in the pursuit of peace, and dialogue remains the way forward. The party called on both factions to set aside their differences for the greater good of achieving a lasting resolution.

As part of their call for peace, the NDPP's leadership and members across the state have united in prayer for peace and fraternity. They also appealed to all sections of Naga society to continue praying for lasting peace in the region.

The NDPP concluded by reiterating its commitment to the goal of securing a permanent solution to the Indo-Naga issue, calling for unity, restraint, and dialogue to achieve that vision.