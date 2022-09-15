The Rising People’s Party (RPP) of Nagaland has slammed the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) led government in Nagaland for ‘blatant abuse of state power’ after Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio’s letter to Home Minister Amit Shah to retain the services of DGP T. John Longkumer who had retired on 31st August 2022.

“The 6 months service extension of DGP T. John Longkumer who had retired on 31st August 2022 is nothing but blatant abuse of state power which is liable to attract court proceedings against the political leadership,” stated RPP in its press statement.

“The Rising People’s Party cannot allow the state to manipulate public office for personal ambitions and devious political agenda,” continued the press statement.

Hitting out at the Chief Minister, the press statement by the RPP further informed, “The letter written by the Chief Minister Rio to the Home Minister of India Amit Shah is crystal clear indication that the NDPP-BJP Coalition is retaining the services of the present DGP for political reasons.”

“The underlying meaning of the Chief Minister’s letter is very clear that he intends to manipulate the police force and the administrative machinery to undermine, coerce, and threaten his political opponents in the next general election – and win by hook or by crook by subverting free and fair elections,” continued the press statement.

Criticising Chief Minister Rio of not following the rule of law with regards to the extension of services of DGP T. Longkumer, the RPP press statement highlights further, “Also as per the letter of the UPSC to the chief secretary dated 1st April 2022, the UPSC had clearly refused to entertain T. John Longkumer but the rule of law has been blatantly disregarded and the state government led by the CM has not heeded the directions/ruling of the Supreme Court.”

“Therefore let it be made clear to all the Naga people that the sole motive for the Chief Minister retaining John Longkumer is to win the coming election for the NDPP-BJP Coalition at any cost,” quipped RPP in its press release.

In the meantime, the Rising People’s Party along with few publicly spirited lawyers and individuals is filing a petition before the Supreme Court of India with regard to violation of laid down guidelines on the appointment of DGPs in the state.