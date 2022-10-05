The ongoing Nagaland ad-hoc teachers agitation against the government has raised serious concerns as their indefinite hunger strike continues with no final solution or intervention by the state government on the issue.

With their agitation entering the tenth day, 1,166 members of the All Nagaland Ad hoc Teachers Group refused to accept a government proposal to set up a high-powered committee to look into their demand.

Yet, the agitating group of teachers have written a letter to Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio seeking his intervention to fulfil their demand for service regularisation.

Amid this clout that has hit the government, the Rising People’s Party of Nagaland have expressed displeasure on the state government for taking no steps to address the demands of the protesting teachers.

“The ongoing ANATG agitation can only be resolved politically and therefore the teachers are advised to stop talking with the bureaucrats in the DoSE,” said Rising People’s Party via a press statement additionally adding, “From day one, the political leadership should have addressed the issue, led by the Advisor of School Education himself but it’s disheartening that despite the serious nature of the agitation our leaders are yet to respond to the teachers’ plight.”

“Only the intervention of the Chief Minister himself can resolve the issue and it’s also advised that the teachers continue to stand their ground till the state cabinet takes a positive decision,” added RPP’s press statement.

Raising concerns over the deteriorating health of the agitating teachers, the RPP continued in its statement, “It’s inhuman that our politicians should remain silent when day after day teachers are being hospitalized including one lady teacher in serious condition. Who shall be responsible if any untoward incident happens?”

Hitting out hard at the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party-Bharatiya Janata Party (NDPP-BJP) Coalition partners for simply acting as mere spectators, the RPP stated, “The NDPP-BJP are reminded to get their priorities right and stop their whispering campaigns against each other over the issue for petty political mileage. If at all the NDPP or the BJP were really serious, these two parties would have come out openly in support of the teachers by now and got the job done. But it’s obvious the NDPP-BJP leaders are treating the teachers as political pawns and the RPP is fed-up of their disgusting game of one-upmanship. What kind of coalition government is this where both the partners are trying to bring pull down each other’s pants over the literally suffering bodies of teachers?”

“The only conclusion we can draw from this episode is that these NDPP-BJP leaders are sick humans without any moral qualms and ethics,” added RPP in its press statement.

It needs mention here that the RPP has been quite critical of the renewed partnership of the ruling NDPP with BJP, cementing a coalition ahead of the 2023 Nagaland polls.

With the ad-hoc teachers agitation gaining its peak, the government will have to intervene to address the demand or end this predicament before the elections.