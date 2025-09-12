NDPP central executive board welcomes NPF offer, calls for general convention

The Central Executive Board (CEB) of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) held its meeting on September 12, 2025, at the party’s Central Headquarters in Kohima under the leadership of President Chingwang Konyak and Chief Minister Dr. Neiphiu Rio, who is also the convener of the NDPP Parliamentary Board.

The meeting, chaired by Secretary General Abu Metha, was attended by all CEB members, presidents of central frontal organizations, conveners of central committees, and regional office bearers, including presidents, working presidents, and general secretaries.

The primary agenda was to deliberate on the recent resolutions of the Central Executive Council (CEC) of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) and a letter of offer from the NPF Secretary General addressed to the NDPP President. The members were briefed in detail by the NDPP President, the Chief Minister, and the Secretary General. Minister G. Kaito Aye also apprised the gathering on behalf of the NDPP legislators, confirming that the Parliamentary Board had already welcomed the NPF’s offer.

After thorough discussions, the CEB unanimously welcomed the offer. However, it emphasized that as a registered and recognized political party under the Election Commission of India, the NDPP must adhere to constitutional and democratic procedures as mandated by its constitution.

Accordingly, the CEB resolved to convene a General Convention of the NDPP, as per prescribed provisions, to take the final decision on the matter. The house also unanimously endorsed the NDPP President and the Chief Minister to take all necessary decisions regarding the convention.