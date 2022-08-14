With ongoing talks of Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio led Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party’s merger with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming Assembly Elections, the state’s regional party Rising People’s Party (RPP) has slammed the two parties of fooling the people and misleading their ranks and files.

In a press statement released by RPP, the regional party of Nagaland has slammed NDPP of forgetting their core issues and the neglecting the Naga ideology, “However, considering the cloak and dagger secrecy with which the 40:20 pact was signed on 26th July, it’s irrefutable that the CM Rio led NDPP will merge into the BJP.”

“The fact of the matter is that both the state BJP president and the Dy. CM were CONVENIENTLY kept in the dark regarding the latest pact. State BJP President Temjen Imna Along first RETWEETED Assam CM’s congratulatory post regarding the pact at 11.14 pm, 26th July, and whereas the Assam CM had posted in Twitter at 6.59 pm of the same day. So basically the BJP President was so much in the dark that he didn’t even have a copy of the 4 point Pact and for which he had to retweet Assam Chief Minister’s Twitter post which fortunately carried the 4 points! The Dy. CM initially declared openly to a TV channel that he was NOT AWARE about the seat sharing pact,” stated the press statement.

The statement further read, “So technically speaking the NDPP is still around, but for all intents and purposes it has ceased to exist. True to its motto ‘Facta Non Verba’ which means actions, not words, the NDPP has decided on a disappearing ‘act’ from the pages of Naga history. After all, how long can a party formed without any ideology but for power-grab purpose last?”

“Secondly, with the signing of the 40:20 pact, the NDPP-BJP alliance is sending a clear message that Naga Solution is no longer a priority. In fact according to a newspaper report, when the CM Rio led Core Committee members met central leaders in Delhi in the months of May and June, on both occasions the team apparently spoke only on “Developmental and disaster management issues” If this report is correct, it’s a shameless episode.

The Core Committee team’s shameless begging for money speaks volumes regarding the priority of the NDPP led government,” concluded the statement.

It may be mentioned here that the RPP on August 7 via a press statement remarked that the NDPP has betrayed the strong regional spirit of the Naga people, the same people who elected Rio as the Chief Minister on four consecutive occasions.