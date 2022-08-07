The Regional People’s Party on Sunday, August 7 alleged that the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has betrayed the strong regional spirit of the Naga people, the same people who elected Rio as the Chief Minister on four consecutive occasions.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) may unite in 2023 following the election, provided that the alliance succeeds in winning power,” the RPP quoted a senior journalist based in New Delhi who wrote this on July 31, 2022.

According to RPP, the NDPP did not refute the news. “If the report is accurate, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, the 41 NDPP MLAs, and the whole rank and file of the NDPP are now essentially "karyakartas" of the BJP,” RPP remarked in the statement.

According to the RPP, since 2003, the present CM has championed himself as a regional strongman and managed to keep Delhi at bay. “Keeping aside the allegations of corruption and personal enrichment, credit should be given to him for keeping the Naga identity flag flying high,” it said while acknowledging Rio’s leadership.

“But today fortress Nagaland is in danger, thanks to the merger pact,” it further added.

The RPP asserted that, “Despite being a young party, it is prepared to rise to the challenge and stand guard for "our people" where others have failed during this time of leadership crisis and complete uncertainty.”

The RPP stated that the party supports finding a solution to the Naga problem and that the "soon-to-be-extinct" NDPP shouldn't be permitted to exploit the Nagas if elections are held as scheduled next year in the absence of a solution.