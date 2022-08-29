The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has ordered its party not to self-declare as a candidate in the General Assembly Election as the election has not yet been announced and the party has not finalised the candidate list yet.

According to the NDPP release, any party member(s) declaring themselves as NDPP candidates or participating in such events without the party's official consent will face disciplinary action.

The Northeastern state of Nagaland is gearing up for its upcoming state assembly elections, which will take place in 2023.

The state BJP unit is leaving no stone unturned to continue its winning streak in the Northeastern state, with the BJP and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio-led Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) going ahead with a seat-sharing plan in the ratio of 40:20.