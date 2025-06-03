The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has officially welcomed seven Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), who, along with their supporters, joined the NDPP on May 31, 2025. The party described this development as a reaffirmation of the growing trust in the leadership of NDPP President Chingwang Konyak and Nagaland Chief Minister Dr. Neiphiu Rio.

The NDPP issued a statement underscoring that the move was not a spontaneous decision, but a considered and collective choice made by the seven legislators. It stated that the shift reflects their shared conviction that the NDPP, as a regional entity, is best positioned to understand and represent the aspirations of the people of Nagaland.

“This development once again reaffirms the belief that a regional party truly comprehends the pulse of its people and is better equipped to represent their voices,” the statement read.

The party emphasized that the inclusion of the new members will strengthen its position at a time when the Indo-Naga political dialogue is at a critical juncture. The NDPP reaffirmed its commitment to actively facilitating discussions with all negotiating parties and the Government of India toward a final settlement.

Reassuring its alliance partner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the NDPP clarified that the current development does not disrupt the dynamics of the People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA). On the contrary, it noted that the alliance would grow stronger with broader participation and deeper unity.

“The NDPP reassures both the BJP and the people of Nagaland that the PDA Government will continue to operate with the same resolve and cohesion as it has over the last seven years. Our contribution to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will continue with renewed vigor,” the party declared.

The NDPP concluded by urging the people of the state to continue supporting the PDA Government in its mission to elevate Nagaland’s future and build a more prosperous and vibrant state for generations to come.