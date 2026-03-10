NEC releases Rs 67.41 crore for development projects across Northeast

The North Eastern Council (NEC) released Rs 67.41 crore during February 2026 to support development initiatives across the northeastern region, with funds directed to state governments, regional institutions and implementing agencies.

The funding, provided under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), will support projects ranging from infrastructure development and agriculture to research, tourism and livelihood generation across the eight northeastern states.

A portion of the funds has been allocated to Nagaland for projects aimed at strengthening community institutions, promoting agricultural products and preserving cultural heritage. Capacity-building programmes will be undertaken in Phek, Kiphire and Noklak districts to enhance local skills and support sustainable community development.

The NEC is also supporting initiatives to promote Naga Chilli, an indigenous agricultural product of the region, with the aim of strengthening value chains and improving market access for farmers. Funding has also been extended for the construction of a museum-cum-library and guest house at Chungliyimti in Nagaland to promote the region’s cultural heritage and support tourism and research.

Of the total amount released during the month, Rs 30.07 crore has been allocated to regional institutions and implementing agencies working across the Northeast. These include projects related to sustainable agriculture, entrepreneurship development, including AI-based farming, infrastructure creation, sports facilities, tourism promotion and research.

Institutions implementing these initiatives include Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, Indian Institute of Management Shillong, North Eastern Space Applications Centre, North East Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation and North East Region Community Resource Management Society, among other regional universities and specialised organisations.

During the same period, NEC also supported several academic, cultural and youth engagement initiatives across the region. These included conferences, skill development programmes, tourism workshops and cultural festivals aimed at promoting knowledge exchange and regional collaboration.

Among the programmes supported was the Ashtalakshmi Darshan Youth Exchange Programme held at Nagaland University’s Medziphema campus from February 1 to 14, 2026. The 14-day exchange brought together 40 students and faculty mentors from University of Kerala and University of Ladakh for academic sessions, exposure visits and cultural interactions with students of the host university.

Participants attended 29 academic sessions and field visits aimed at familiarising them with the cultural traditions, development initiatives and social landscape of Nagaland and the wider Northeast. The programme concluded on February 13, 2026, with cultural presentations highlighting the theme of unity in diversity.