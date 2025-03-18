The North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR), an autonomous institute under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, conducted a Farmers’ Mobilization and Awareness Program on March 17, 2025, in Nihoto Village, Dimapur district.







Representatives from eight villages participated in the initiative, which falls under the PM-DevINE project titled "NECTAR Livelihood Improvement Project (Multi-State) – A Value Chain on Utilization of Banana Pseudo Stem for Value-Added Products."



As part of this initiative, NECTAR has established a Common Facility Centre (CFC) in Kukidolong Village, Chumukedima, to promote sustainable rural entrepreneurship. The project focuses on converting banana pseudo-stem into marketable products, including banana fibre extraction, nonwoven fabric production, organic liquid nutrient preparation, and handmade paper manufacturing.



The training session was conducted by the Consortium for Training, Research, and Development (CTRD), Guwahati, with support from The Entrepreneurs’ Associate, Kohima. The program also featured insights from SDAO Pughoboto, Kitoho Michael Swu of the State Agriculture Department, and progressive farmer Kitoho S. Rotokha, alongside NECTAR officials. Experts guided farmers on best agricultural practices and emphasized the importance of supporting the CFC for community-wide benefits.