Neiphiu Rio elected NPF president as general convention ratifies NDPP-NPF merger

The Naga People’s Front (NPF) held its General Convention on October 21, 2025, at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, Kohima, coinciding with the party’s 63rd Foundation Day.

The event witnessed the participation of over 5,000 active members, who unanimously adopted a series of key resolutions shaping the party’s future political course.

The General Convention officially ratified the merger of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) with the NPF through a show of hands, reaffirming the resolutions passed by the Central Office Bearers (COB) and Central Executive Council (CEC) on October 18, 2025.

In a landmark decision, the Convention elected a new team of Central Office Bearers, CEC members, and frontal leaders for the 2025–2030 tenure, with Nagaland Chief Minister Dr. Neiphiu Rio unanimously chosen as President of the NPF.

The party extended its full confidence and support to his leadership, both as Chief Minister and as NPF President.

Expressing appreciation for the leadership of NDPP President Chingwang Konyak, the Convention lauded the “historic consensus” achieved under the joint guidance of Konyak and Dr. Rio in uniting the two regional entities into a single political force.



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The NPF also resolved to strengthen the People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) in Nagaland and reaffirmed its commitment to remain part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA). The party pledged to intensify efforts toward inclusive development and sustained peace in Nagaland and Manipur.

Further, the Convention emphasised the urgent need for an early and honourable settlement of the Naga political issue, calling on the Government of India and Naga political groups to expedite the peace process to achieve a solution that is “honourable, acceptable, and inclusive.”

The Convention expressed deep gratitude to the Church, the elders, and pioneers of the party for their moral and spiritual support, and urged all sections of society to continue their blessings and cooperation. It also reiterated an appeal to all former comrades and regionally minded citizens to join the NPF in the larger interest of the Naga people.

The resolutions were unanimously adopted by the General Convention, with the Resolution Committee led by Senior Vice President Khongjah Konyak as Convenor, and members including Yangerlemba, Toniho Sheqi, Povotso Lohe, Guoni-o Sirie, H. Zungkum Chang, and Piekie Kath.