Neiphiu Rio presses for early Naga settlement at Lui-Ngai-Ni celebration in Ukhrul

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on February 15 called for expediting the long-pending Naga political settlement, stating that the process must move forward without further delay. He was speaking after unveiling a commemorative monolith at Ukhrul headquarters during the celebration of Lui-Ngai-Ni, the seed-sowing festival of the Naga community.

The festival, marking the onset of spring and the beginning of the agricultural cycle, is observed by Naga tribes as an auspicious period to sow seeds and seek blessings for a good harvest. Declared a State Festival by the Manipur government in 1988, it was later recognised in 1997 by the Union Ministry of Tourism as an official tourist festival.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest at the event organised by the State Level Organising Committee under the aegis of the United Naga Council, Rio stressed the need for unity among Naga communities and reiterated the demand for integration of all Naga-inhabited areas under one administrative umbrella.

Referring to the Naga peace process, he recalled the Framework Agreement signed on August 3, 2015, between the Government of India and Naga political groups, as well as the “Agreed Position” signed on November 17, 2017. Although nearly eight years have passed since the Agreed Position and more than a decade since the Framework Agreement, a final settlement remains pending.

“Until a settlement is achieved, the process remains alive,” Rio said, adding that contentious issues are being discussed clause by clause.

He noted that the Nagaland Legislative Assembly has passed six unanimous resolutions since December 12, 1964, most recently on September 20, 2018, urging the Centre to integrate all Naga-inhabited areas. A consolidated meeting held on September 12, 2024, saw 61 Naga organisations endorse a resolution seeking political-level dialogue, with 226 signatories backing the move.

According to Rio, a Political Affairs Committee comprising all 60 Nagaland MLAs and the state’s two Members of Parliament was constituted to pursue the matter. A subcommittee led by him met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 5 to press for an expedited settlement. The delegation included Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton and leaders from across party lines, reflecting what he described as a “party-less government” united on the Naga political issue.

While acknowledging that physical integration may face practical challenges, Rio underlined that “emotional integration” among Naga communities must not be delayed.

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho, who also attended the programme, said the Naga people had endured prolonged struggles but had emerged stronger. “The Naga people have endured immense struggles and challenges throughout history. Those experiences have shaped and strengthened us,” he said, adding that the community now stands as a contributor to peace and stability.

“This is our position. This is our vision. Our target is to uphold peace, unity, and progress for our people. We have fought enough in the past… Now, we have no time to fight. From this day forward, we commit ourselves to working for peace and peace alone,” Dikho added.

The event was attended by legislators and representatives of civil society organisations from Nagaland and Manipur.