The North East Students' Organization (NESO), representing eight student bodies across Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura, has issued a formal plea to the Government of India, expressing profound concern over the ongoing violence in Manipur, which has now continued for 16 months.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, NESO condemned the escalating violence, including recent drone and missile strikes, which have intensified the suffering and division within the state. The organization criticized the lack of decisive action from the central government and specifically noted the absence of a visit by the Prime Minister to assess the situation firsthand.

"The violence in Manipur is unacceptable and deeply distressing," said Samuel Jyrwa, NESO Chairman. "The people of Manipur have endured unimaginable hardship. The prolonged conflict has led to significant loss of life and property, creating an atmosphere of fear and instability."

NESO reiterated its call for a peaceful resolution through constructive dialogue that respects the rights and dignity of all individuals involved. The organization also urged the formation of a high-level peace committee to facilitate negotiations and restore stability.