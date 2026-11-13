Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio expressed hope that the appointment of a new interlocutor and talks at the Group of Ministers' level would help find a solution to the prolonged Naga political issue, while calling for greater unity among the Naga tribes.

Addressing the first general conference of the Tenyimi Women Union Nagaland (TWUN), hosted by the Angami Women Organisation (AWO), Rio said the Nagas were going through a difficult period and collective efforts were needed to strengthen unity.

The Tenyimi Union, comprising five tribes — Angami, Chakhesang, Pochury, Rengma and Zeliang — should take the lead in bringing different Naga tribes together, he said.

"We are trying to bring unity because once Tenyimi is united, we can inspire other tribes to bring Naga unity. Otherwise, at this juncture, Nagas as a people are in a very difficult situation," Rio said.

"We hope the appointment of a new interlocutor and talks at the Group of Ministers' level will bring some solution," he added.

The Centre has appointed Ajit Lal as the interlocutor for the Naga peace talks.

Rio also called for greater participation of women in leadership, governance and economic activities, acknowledging their growing contributions to education, administration and society.

He said women were increasingly outperforming men in educational fields and pointed to a rise in their representation in government, from around 8.3 per cent two decades ago to approximately 31 per cent.

Describing women as the foundation of families and custodians of cultural heritage, the chief minister said their role extended beyond household responsibilities to preserving traditional knowledge, textiles, handicrafts and indigenous practices.

He urged Tenyimi women to pass on their languages, traditions and cultural values to younger generations, highlighting the role of mothers in preserving indigenous identity.

Guest of honour Kuzholuzo Nienu, advisor for science and technology, said the Tenyimi community's heritage was reflected not only in its traditional attire, folk songs, festivals and customary practices but also in the values, mutual respect and collective responsibility upheld by its ancestors.

While acknowledging the opportunities brought by modernisation, Nienu cautioned that progress should not distance younger generations from their ancestral land and cultural identity.

He said unity did not mean uniformity or the surrender of individual tribal identities, but required respect for differences and a willingness to place collective interests above personal considerations.

Emphasising women's participation, Nienu said a community could not claim to be truly united unless women's experiences, concerns and aspirations received due recognition. He called for greater opportunities for women to contribute ideas, influence decisions and take up leadership roles.

