The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an absconding accused in a case involving the alleged smuggling of AK-47 rifles from Nagaland to Bihar, officials said on October 30.

The accused, identified as Sandeep Kumar Sinha, was arrested from Vaishali district in Bihar on October 29. He was apprehended at Town Police Station, Vaishali, around 10.30 pm. A car, mobile phones, SIM cards and memory cards were seized from his possession, the NIA said in a press release.

According to the agency, Sinha conspired with other accused to smuggle prohibited-bore weapons, including AK-47 rifles, from Nagaland to Bihar, allegedly with the intention of disrupting public peace and endangering national security.

The case (RC-11/2024/NIA/DLI) originated from an FIR registered at Fakuli Police Station in Muzaffarpur district on May 7, 2024, following the recovery of an AK-47 rifle with a lens and live ammunition near Murghatiya Bridge.

The NIA subsequently took over the investigation and arrested four people initially for their alleged involvement in the illegal weapons smuggling network.

Following its investigation, the agency filed three supplementary chargesheets against six accused persons under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The NIA had earlier arrested accused Bhairav Tripathi on August 19, 2026, and Karamullah on August 22, 2026.

Further investigation into the case is underway, the agency said.

