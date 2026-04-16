NIA chargesheets man for supplying illegal arms from Nagaland to naxals

National Investigation Agency has filed a supplementary chargesheet against a man from Bihar for allegedly procuring arms from Nagaland and supplying them to Naxal groups and other criminal networks.

The accused, Kundan Kumar alias Kundan Bhagat, a resident of Muzaffarpur, was named in the chargesheet submitted before a special NIA court in Patna. He had earlier been arrested in November 2025 following the seizure of an AK-47 rifle, a magazine, and live ammunition by the Bihar Police.

According to the NIA, Kumar was actively involved in the illegal procurement and smuggling of prohibited bore weapons from Nagaland since 2025. Investigations revealed that the arms were supplied to Naxal outfits and other criminal elements in Bihar as part of a larger conspiracy to strengthen their operational capabilities.

Officials said the case is part of an ongoing probe into an arms-smuggling network with links across states. Earlier, four other accused—Vikash Kumar, Devmani Rai, Satyam Kumar, and Ahmad Ansari—were chargesheeted by the agency in May 2025.

The NIA added that investigations are continuing to identify and apprehend other individuals involved in the syndicate and to dismantle the wider network engaged in illegal arms trafficking.