NIA takes over investigation into Khopanala explosion case in Nagaland

The Central Government has handed over the investigation into the Khopanala explosion case in Nagaland's Chümoukedima district to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), citing the gravity of the offence and its implications for national security.

In a press release issued on July 28, the Nagaland Police said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), through a communication dated July 27, entrusted the probe into the explosion case registered at Chümoukedima Police Station to the NIA.

The case pertains to the explosion that occurred at Khopanala in Chümoukedima village on July 13, 2026.

According to the notification, the Centre concluded that the incident involves a scheduled offence under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008. Exercising powers under Section 6(5) read with Section 8 of the Act, the MHA directed the NIA to take over the investigation in view of the seriousness of the case and its national security implications.

Nagaland Police said the state government and the police department will coordinate with the NIA during the handover process in accordance with legal provisions.

The authorities, however, did not disclose further details regarding the nature of the explosion or the progress made in the investigation so far. The NIA is expected to carry forward the probe from the state police.