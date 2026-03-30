Niebodezie Solo elected Kohima Municipal Council chairperson, vows financial reforms

Niebodezie Solo of the Naga People's Front was on March 30 elected as the chairperson of the Kohima Municipal Council, while Thenuso Sekhose was chosen as his deputy.

The election saw participation from all 19 councillors, with 16 voting in favour of Solo and Sekhose, according to Kohima Deputy Commissioner B Henok Buchem. Three councillors had sought leave of absence on health grounds.

The posts had remained vacant since February following the resignation of former chairperson Neikhozo Suokhrie and deputy chairperson Thevo Leaders, both affiliated with the NPF.

Speaking after his election, Solo thanked the party leadership and assured efforts toward the overall development of the town. Deputy chairperson Sekhose acknowledged internal challenges within the council, describing them as part of democratic functioning, and said the body would now move forward with unity.

He also pointed to financial strain on the municipal body, attributing it largely to the ban on toll or gate collections, which had previously been a key revenue source. Sekhose noted that limited revenue generation avenues and inadequate funds have impacted the council’s sustainability, stressing the need for additional financial support and improved revenue strategies.

NPF’s Kohima Town president Mekhrieilie Mejura expressed hope that all councillors would work collectively for public welfare.

In the 2024 KMC elections, held after a gap of two decades, the NPF emerged as the single largest party with 13 seats, while the NDPP secured three and three Independent candidates were also elected.