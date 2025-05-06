Amid heightened concerns over possible disturbances in Tizit town and its adjoining areas, authorities have imposed a night curfew with immediate effect. The curfew will be enforced daily from 6 PM to 6 AM, covering the stretch from Tizit-Namtola bridge to Tekang Junction.

The order was issued by Additional District Magistrate of Tizit Sub-Division, following intelligence inputs suggesting threats to public peace and security. "The gathering and mobilization of people could potentially escalate the situation. Such activities must be curbed to safeguard public order," the directive stated.

Under the curfew, the assembly of five or more individuals — whether on foot or in any vehicle, including two or three-wheelers — has been strictly prohibited. The carrying of weapons, including arms, sticks, rods, machetes (daos), stones, or any object that could be used to incite violence, is also banned in the restricted area.

Authorities have cautioned that violators will face strict legal action under relevant provisions of law. The Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Tizit has been directed to implement the curfew rigorously to ensure compliance.

The order, issued ex-parte in view of the urgency, will remain in effect until further notice.