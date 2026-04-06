Night curfew imposed in parts of Nagaland’s Mokokchung district ahead of by-poll

Authorities in Nagaland’s Mokokchung district have imposed night curfew in select areas under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), citing concerns over a potential breach of public peace ahead of the upcoming by-election.

According to an official order issued by District Magistrate Ajit Kumar Verma, the restrictions will be enforced in the jurisdictions of Longkhum Village, Mangmetong Village, and Alichen area, including the 2nd NAP Camp.

The order, dated April 6, 2026, states that there is a likelihood of disturbance to public peace and tranquillity in these areas, which could pose risks to life and property. The administration cited inputs from sector magistrates and the district police, along with an assessment of the prevailing law and order situation, as the basis for the preventive measure.

The curfew prohibits the assembly of five or more persons within the notified areas during designated hours. The restrictions will be in force daily from 6:00 pm to 5:00 am until further orders.

Officials clarified that exemptions have been granted to law enforcement agencies, armed forces, and security personnel on duty. Government officials engaged in official or election-related work, as well as medical personnel, emergency services, and individuals involved in essential services, are also exempted from the curfew.

The administration said the imposition of curfew is necessary to ensure the smooth conduct of the by-election to the 28-Koridang Assembly Constituency, where the Model Code of Conduct is currently in force across the district.

The order has been implemented with immediate effect and was issued ex parte, citing urgency. Authorities have warned that any violation will invite legal action under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.