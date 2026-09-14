Nine die in two days in Nagaland's Tuensang, suspected spurious liquor link under probe

Nine people died in Nagaland's Tuensang district over September 10 and 11, with police saying the deaths were circumstantially linked to the consumption of suspected spurious or adulterated liquor.

The deaths were reported from Tuensang town and Chendang Saddle village. However, police said the link between the deaths and liquor consumption has not been scientifically or conclusively established.

“Circumstantial” evidence has emerged in several cases, police said, while scientific and forensic procedures are still underway. Post-mortem examinations have been completed or are pending in the cases, and the mortal remains have been taken for further examination.

According to preliminary enquiries, most of the deceased had reportedly consumed liquor before developing symptoms such as blurred vision, severe headache, dizziness, nausea and vomiting.

One of the deaths involved a person who was reportedly found hanging. Police are investigating the case as a suspected suicide.

The suspected consumption of spurious liquor has also emerged in connection with the deaths of three members of a family. Police said the liquor was reportedly purchased by one of the deceased from the premises where it was allegedly available.

Following reports of the deaths, Tuensang Police carried out searches and raids across Tuensang town and the Chendang Saddle area. Officers seized suspected unauthorised or spurious/adulterated liquor from several locations.

Around 470 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and beer cans were seized during the operations, police said.

Nagaland has enforced prohibition under the Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition Act, 1989, which bans the possession, sale, consumption and manufacture of alcohol in the state.

Police said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths, including the source and nature of the liquor allegedly consumed and the possible involvement of those responsible for its sale or distribution.

Authorities have urged people to avoid consuming liquor obtained from unknown or unauthorised sources. Those who develop blurred vision, severe headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting or other unusual symptoms after drinking alcohol have been advised to seek medical attention immediately and inform the nearest police station.

Police have also asked residents to report the sale or distribution of suspected spurious or adulterated liquor and cooperate with the investigation.

With the source of the suspected liquor yet to be established, authorities have appealed to the public not to circulate rumours or unverified information. Police said they remain in contact with medical and health authorities as the investigation continues.