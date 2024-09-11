The State Drugs Control Administration (SDCA) of Nagaland has cancelled and suspended nine drug license of nine pharmacies for their alleged involvement in illegal activities.



The Nagaland government said that The State Drugs Control Administration (SDCA) of Department of Health & Family Welfare is fully committed in the fight against the social menace of drug abuse in the State in consonance to the State Government’s declaration on “WAR AGAINST DRUGS”.



“It has launched a comprehensive state-wise inspection campaign to address the growing concern of Licensed Pharmacy engaging in illegal sales of Codeine Based Syrup (CBS) and Psychotropic substances and widespread misuse/ abuse of these Pharmaceutical products by youngsters. In view of this, the Department has restricted sales of certain categories of commonly abused Narcotic drugs and Psychotropic Pharmaceutical products through a Notification issued by the Government of Nagaland in the interest of the general public, though there is no legal sanction or provisions under the Drugs and Cosmetic Act, 1940 and Rules”, the press statement reads.



It said that the SDCA is strictly enforcing aforesaid Notification and Provisions of the Act and is leaving no stone unturned in dealing with licensed medicine dealers indulging in illegal sale of restricted drugs. In recent times, it has initiated action against nine Licensed Pharmacy involved in illegal activities.



“While taking a proactive approach to curb the menace, the Licensed dealers have been cautioned to desist from such illegal practices. It re-affirmed that no Licensee shall be spared but strictly dealt with as per the Law. The State Drug Control Authority acknowledged the State Police Force for their concerted co-operation and co-ordination rendered in providing security and intelligence inputs”, it added.