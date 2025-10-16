NITI Aayog plans AI skilling centre in Nagaland to boost youth employability
The NITI Aayog is exploring the possibility of setting up an Artificial Intelligence (AI) skilling centre in Dimapur, Nagaland, as part of its continued efforts to promote digital empowerment and enhance employability in the Northeast.
- NITI Aayog is considering an AI skilling centre in Dimapur to boost digital empowerment and employability in the Northeast.
- The centre aims to train Nagaland's youth in frontier technologies under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra framework.
- AI-based learning will target key sectors like agriculture, healthcare, and tourism to modernize industries and enhance workforce skills.
The NITI Aayog is exploring the possibility of setting up an Artificial Intelligence (AI) skilling centre in Dimapur, Nagaland, as part of its continued efforts to promote digital empowerment and enhance employability in the Northeast.
According to officials, a team from the NITI Aayog visited Dimapur on Wednesday to assess potential sites and discuss implementation strategies with local authorities. The proposed centre is likely to be established under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK) initiative, focusing on frontier technology skill training for the youth of Nagaland.
An official statement highlighted that the initiative aims to strengthen the region’s workforce by introducing AI-based learning in key economic sectors such as handloom and handicrafts, agriculture and food processing, automobiles, healthcare, and tourism.
The team also visited the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) and the National Technical Training Centre (NTTC) in Dimapur, holding discussions with local officials and stakeholders to explore collaboration and infrastructure readiness for the proposed centre
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today