NITI Aayog plans AI skilling centre in Nagaland to boost youth employability

The NITI Aayog is exploring the possibility of setting up an Artificial Intelligence (AI) skilling centre in Dimapur, Nagaland, as part of its continued efforts to promote digital empowerment and enhance employability in the Northeast.

According to officials, a team from the NITI Aayog visited Dimapur on Wednesday to assess potential sites and discuss implementation strategies with local authorities. The proposed centre is likely to be established under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK) initiative, focusing on frontier technology skill training for the youth of Nagaland.

An official statement highlighted that the initiative aims to strengthen the region’s workforce by introducing AI-based learning in key economic sectors such as handloom and handicrafts, agriculture and food processing, automobiles, healthcare, and tourism.

The team also visited the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) and the National Technical Training Centre (NTTC) in Dimapur, holding discussions with local officials and stakeholders to explore collaboration and infrastructure readiness for the proposed centre