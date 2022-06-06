KOHIMA: The leaders of the Naga National Political Groups (NNPG) have won widespread support among Nagas in Arunachal Pradesh, dealing a huge blow to the terror group 'National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM).'

At this critical juncture in the Naga peace talks, they have chosen to endorse the umbrella organisation led by N. Kitovi Zhimomi.

“The NSCN-IM’s stake in their ostensible dominance over Naga political settlement has taken a huge knock,” – informed a source.

According to a report by PTI, the Centre has been "encouraged" not to postpone the signature of the final Peace Agreement, which has no need to be postponed at this time.

"All efforts by the ruling coalition to extend the Agreement in order to avoid elections have now failed miserably," another insider said, pointing fingers at Nagaland's Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)-led government.

The Arunachal Nagas have decided to urge the NNPG to bring about a "honourable and acceptable political solution," according to a joint statement made by the NNPG.

The statement was signed by the NNPG Convener – Zhimomi, as well as Naga leaders from Arunachal Pradesh, including N. Changmi, Tuplam Kitnya, and (Mrs) Sengtung Rangsia.

Zeliangrong Baudi of Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland have previously backed the GoI-NNPG Working Committee's Settled (Agreed) Position, according to NNPG insiders.

The Nagaland Gaon Burah Federation, 14 Tribal Bodies, Central Nagaland Tribal Council (of Aos, Semas, and Lothas), and Nagaland Tribal Council have also asked the Centre to sign an agreement within Nagaland on "anything finalised as of October 31, 2019."

Despite the NSCN-"continuous IM's opposition" to a final agreement because it demands a separate flag and constitution, this development may have pushed things forward.