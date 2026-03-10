No arrests made over Dzukou valley fires as Nagaland government outlines prevention measures

Nobody has been identified or arrested in connection with the recurring forest fires at Dzukou Valley, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio told the Nagaland Legislative Assembly on March 10.

Responding to a starred question on the fourth day of the eighth session of the 14th NLA, Rio said the bills for the most recent hiring of Indian Air Force helicopters to fight the fires were yet to be received, making it impossible to give a full account of expenditure on aerial firefighting from 2023 to date.

On preventive steps, Rio said the forest department had already trained community volunteers from Western and Southern Angami areas in collaboration with the Angami Youth Organisation at Khonoma from March 3 to 9, 2025.

He said the department would also move ahead with establishing watch towers for early detection of fires in high-risk zones, procuring firefighting equipment, including beaters, drones and water backpacks, and creating and maintaining fire lines.

Rapid Response Teams would be trained, early warning systems, including SMS alerts and sirens, would be installed, and drone surveillance would be deployed to monitor areas that are difficult to access on foot.