No-confidence motion filed against Kohima Municipal Council leadership

A no-confidence motion has been formally moved against Kohima Municipal Council (KMC) Chairperson Neikhozo Suokhrie and Deputy Chairperson Khrielievi Chusi by several council members, signaling growing dissent within the council just months after the historic municipal elections in Nagaland.



According to an official notification issued by Kohima Deputy Commissioner B. Henok Buchem on Wednesday, a written notice expressing the intention to move the motion was submitted on October 9, in line with Section 15 of the Nagaland Municipal Act, 2023.



The motion, duly endorsed by one-half of the total number of elected members, excluding ex-officio and nominated members, was jointly moved by two KMC members targeting both the Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson.



In response, the Deputy Commissioner has convened a special meeting of all elected members on October 22 to deliberate and decide on the motion of no confidence.



This development comes barely four months after the Urban Local Body (ULB) elections were held in June 2024, marking the first municipal elections in the state in over two decades, following years of delays and legal challenges.