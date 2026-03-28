No hoarding or overpricing detected in LPG supply: Kohima DC after district-wide inspection

The Kohima District Monitoring Committee has found no irregularities in the supply and distribution of LPG and other petroleum products following a district-wide inspection conducted on March 28.

The inspection, carried out under provisions of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 and the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Order, 2000, covered LPG distribution agencies and outlets across the district.

The team comprised officials from the district administration, Kohima Police, the Food and Civil Supplies Department, Kohima Municipal Council, and the Legal Metrology department.

According to the official release issued by Deputy Commissioner B. Henok Buchem, all LPG distributors were found to be strictly adhering to government guidelines. No cases of hoarding, black-marketing, or overpricing were detected during the inspection.

Authorities confirmed that LPG supply in Kohima district remains normal and adequate.

The Deputy Commissioner has urged the public to remain calm and avoid being influenced by unverified or misleading information.

Citizens have also been advised not to spread rumours and to report any instances of malpractice or hoarding to the nearest police station or the district administration for prompt action.