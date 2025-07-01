No ILP, no ride: Naga Students’ Federation calls for stringent transport checks

In a bid to safeguard Nagaland’s indigenous identity and security framework, the Inner Line Regulation Commission of the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has issued a strong advisory to all interstate and inter-district taxi owners, drivers, and operators. The advisory calls for strict adherence to the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) of 1873, which mandates the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system for non-indigenous individuals entering Nagaland.

The NSF emphasized that ensuring ILP compliance is not merely a procedural requirement but a constitutional and cultural obligation aimed at protecting Nagaland’s demography, ecosystem, and tribal heritage.

All transport operators have been instructed to verify the ILP status of every passenger before allowing them to board. If any passenger fails to produce a valid ILP issued by the Government of Nagaland, services must be politely denied. The advisory also mandates that non-indigenous drivers must carry their own valid ILP alongside the vehicle’s All India Taxi Permit, with records—either digital or physical—kept ready for on-the-spot verification by enforcement personnel.

The NSF warned that transporting individuals without valid ILP documentation constitutes illegal transportation, attracting punitive actions under Section 6 of the BEFR (1873). Penalties may include heavy fines, vehicle seizure, and cancellation of taxi permits, in addition to potential legal proceedings for undermining state-level security protocols.

Reiterating the critical role of the ILP system, the NSF described it as a legal shield preserving the state's indigenous identity, ecological balance, and law-and-order mechanisms. The organization expressed confidence in the cooperation of the transport community and promised continued monitoring and awareness efforts to strengthen compliance.

"Compliance is not an option it is a shared responsibility towards the preservation of our land and people," the NSF stated.