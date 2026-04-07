"No LPG or fuel shortage in Nagaland": Food & Civil Supplies Department

The Department of Food & Civil Supplies, Government of Nagaland, has clarified that there is no shortage of LPG or petroleum products in the state, urging the public not to panic amid circulating rumours about supply disruptions.

In a press note issued on March 26, the department stated that adequate stocks of both domestic and commercial LPG, as well as other petroleum products, are being maintained by Oil Marketing Companies, with supply chains functioning normally across Nagaland.

The clarification comes in response to unverified information circulating in certain sections suggesting a possible shortage. The department cautioned that panic buying or hoarding of LPG cylinders and fuel could disrupt the existing distribution system and create avoidable shortages for other consumers.

Officials have advised citizens to rely only on verified information issued through official government channels and refrain from sharing or acting on unconfirmed messages, particularly those circulating on social media platforms. The department warned that such rumours could trigger unnecessary panic and adversely impact public order.

To ensure stability in supply and distribution, all Deputy Commissioners and relevant authorities across districts have been directed to maintain close monitoring. The department has instructed officials to ensure uninterrupted supply, prevent hoarding and black marketing, and enforce adherence to prescribed pricing norms.

Reiterating that sufficient stock levels are available, the department stated that there is no cause for concern and appealed to citizens to cooperate with authorities in maintaining orderly distribution.

The public has also been advised to approach district authorities or the department directly for any clarification or information regarding fuel availability.