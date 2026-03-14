No LPG shortage in Nagaland, govt urges public not to panic buy

The Nagaland government has assured citizens that there is no shortage of domestic LPG in the state and urged consumers not to panic or engage in unnecessary hoarding.

The assurance came after a review meeting to assess the availability of LPG and other petroleum products in the state, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The meeting, held on March 13, was attended by deputy commissioners of Kohima, Dimapur and Chumoukedima districts, along with officials from the Food and Civil Supplies Department and representatives of oil marketing companies.

After reviewing the current stock status, the department stated that sufficient domestic LPG stock is available in the market and that supply across the state remains stable.

In view of this, the department appealed to consumers not to create artificial scarcity by panic buying or hoarding LPG cylinders.

The authorities also cautioned distributors, retailers and individuals that black marketing, overpricing or unauthorised sale of domestic LPG is illegal and punishable under the relevant provisions of law. The government warned that strict action would be taken against anyone found involved in such activities.

Seeking cooperation from the public to ensure orderly distribution, the department further said that booking of domestic LPG cylinders is carried out through a digital booking system, while delivery is verified through the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) system.

It added that refill booking is permitted only after a gap of 25 days — a measure aimed at preventing hoarding and unfair practices and ensuring smooth and equitable distribution of LPG to all consumers across the state.