'No means no': Nagaland Human Rights Commission chairman calls for tougher action against stalking

Nagaland State Human Rights Commission Chairman Justice Lanusungkum Jamir on July 15 called for stronger legal reforms, institutional support and greater public awareness to tackle stalking and cyber stalking, describing them as serious violations of human dignity.

Speaking at a state-level awareness programme on the prevention of stalking and cyber stalking, organised by the National Commission for Women (NCW) in collaboration with the Nagaland State Commission for Women (NSCW), Justice Jamir said India has moved beyond viewing stalking as a harmless act and now recognises it as a serious criminal offence capable of causing long-term psychological and emotional trauma.

Referring to Section 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said the law criminalises both physical stalking and cyber stalking. However, he pointed out that the provision identifies the offender only as a man and that a first offence remains bailable. He said the law should evolve to reflect the growing reality of gender-neutral digital harassment and ensure equal protection for all citizens.

Justice Jamir also urged society to move away from cultural narratives that equate persistence with affection, stressing that consent must always be respected. He said healthy relationships are built on mutual respect and trust rather than control or obsession.

Highlighting the increasing threat posed by technology, he said social media platforms, spyware and other digital tools have made stalking easier to carry out. Cyber stalking, he said, includes repeated online harassment, identity theft, constant monitoring, fake social media accounts, threats and the unauthorised sharing of personal information.

While noting that the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act have strengthened India's legal framework, Justice Jamir said enforcement continues to face challenges such as cross-border investigations, rapidly changing technology, low digital literacy and the stigma associated with reporting online abuse.

Describing privacy and the right to live without fear as fundamental rights, he advised victims to preserve evidence, avoid responding to harassers, block offenders, report abusive content to online platforms and approach law enforcement agencies if the harassment continues or escalates.

He expressed hope that the awareness programme would help equip young people with the knowledge needed to recognise and prevent stalking and cyber stalking.

Earlier, NSCW Chairperson W Nginyeih Konyak said that although Nagaland records one of the country's lowest rates of crimes against women, cyber stalking and other forms of online abuse are emerging concerns. She called for improved digital literacy, stronger cyber infrastructure, better institutional support in educational institutions and an end to victim-blaming.