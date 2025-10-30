Non-Naga tribes left out of indigenous list as Nagaland suspends RIIN exercise: Minister

The Nagaland government has announced that non-Naga tribes will not be granted indigenous status under the Register of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland (RIIN) process, which has now been suspended until the courts issue a ruling.

State government spokesperson and minister KG Kenye said the Cabinet, during its meeting on October 28, decided to pause all RIIN-related activities following petitions filed by four non-Naga communities challenging the verification process.

“The RIIN was introduced to clearly define who qualifies as an indigenous inhabitant of Nagaland and to ensure proper enforcement of the Inner Line Permit (ILP),” Kenye said during a press briefing. “To impose ILP efficiently, we must first know who our indigenous citizens are — that has become the biggest hurdle.”

Kenye clarified that the RIIN exercise has no bearing on the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, which is protected under separate constitutional provisions. Emphasising the hereditary nature of indigenous identity, he stated, “Indigenous status is an inborn inheritance. It cannot be created or conferred at will.”

The minister noted that four communities — Kachari, Garo, Mikir (Karbi), and Kuki — have objected to being excluded from the indigenous list. As a result, the Cabinet decided to freeze all actions and benefits related to the RIIN process for these groups until the court’s verdict is delivered.

Kenye described the decision as an effort to correct “administrative lapses of the past,” admitting that earlier complacency had contributed to the current complications. “Earlier times were simpler, and threats minimal. But complacency then has led us into deep trouble now. It is late, but better late than never,” he remarked.

Reaffirming the state’s commitment to safeguarding Nagaland’s constitutional and customary protections, Kenye said any revisions to the RIIN process would be made in consultation with tribal bodies. “The government will go strictly by the law to ensure that only indigenous Nagas retain rights over land and settlement, as guaranteed under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation of 1873,” he added. (With inputs from PTI)