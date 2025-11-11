Northeast legislators demand 20-year development roadmap in Kohima declaration

Parliamentary leaders from eight northeastern states have called on the central government to prepare a comprehensive two-decade development plan for the region, citing persistent socio-economic disparities that threaten to leave it behind India's growth trajectory.

The demand formed the centrepiece of the 'Kohima Proclamation' adopted unanimously on November 11 at the conclusion of the 22nd Annual Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Region Zone-III Conference. The four-day gathering, hosted by the Nagaland Assembly under the theme "Policy, Progress & People: Legislatures as Catalysts of Change", brought together presiding officers from across the Northeast.

The proclamation stressed the need for dialogue between the Centre and northeastern states to craft a sustainable development roadmap that accounts for the region's ethnic diversity and distinct challenges. Legislators argued that enhanced budgetary allocations are essential if the Northeast is to become an integral part of the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

Highlighting the region's strategic position as India's gateway to ASEAN nations, the conference requested a targeted development programme in partnership with Southeast Asian countries to accelerate social, cultural and economic growth. The resolution emphasised strengthening regional cooperation across trade, healthcare, education, tourism and cultural exchanges.

The House backed three specific infrastructure projects for Nagaland: upgrading Kohima Medical College to a central institute similar to AIIMS or RIMS Imphal; implementing the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research or IIT project announced in the 2015–16 Union Budget but never realised; and establishing Chiethu Airport in Kohima to improve connectivity.

Acknowledging the region's exposure to earthquakes and climate change, legislators resolved to pursue climate-resilient policies and state-level action plans. They proposed creating a regional research centre to monitor global warming's socio-economic impact and develop preventive measures, whilst using state legislatures to raise public awareness through committees, workshops and direct engagement.

The proclamation was signed by Sharingain Longkumer, chairman of CPA India Region Zone-III and Speaker of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, alongside Thomas A Sangma, vice-chairman and Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, and presiding officers from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Sikkim and Tripura.

In a separate resolution, the House condemned the November 10 bomb blast near the Red Fort in New Delhi and expressed condolences to the victims. (With inputs from PTI)