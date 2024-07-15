Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal cargo said that Nagaland and other Northeastern states are potentially powerful in terms of national waterways and water bodies.

He stated that there many spots where waterways can be developed.

Speaking to reporters, Sonowal exalted that waterways are being developed for the seamless movement of cargo, passenger and cruise vessels.

He said, "There are 101 national waterways which link India with Myanmar and also Bay of Bengal," further informing that Nagland is rich with flora and fauna across the territory. He also hailed Nagaland for being the Falcon Capital of the world.

Furthermore, the union minister said that the ministry is taking initiatives to realise the potential in waterways. He said, "Considering all the available resources, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways is taking a lot of initiative in the entire region to give access to the stakeholders, importers, exporters and tours and travel operators to draw the attention of people from all over the world for better connectivity and promotion of cruise tourism."

He additionally hailed PM Modi's leadership, asserting that he loves the Northeast, in regards to which he is putting "his best possible effort for the growth of the region" and has directed the Ports, Shipping and Waterways ministry to take adequate steps.