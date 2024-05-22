Northeast Startup Catalyst Program was launched at Auditorium, NIELIT Kohima on May 22 with Director, Industries & Commerce, P. Tokugha Sema as the special guest.

Speaking at the launching programme, Tokugha said that the programme is a testament to the collective commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the region.

He mentioned that this initiative not only supports start-ups, but also strengthens the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Nagaland and the entire Northeast region.

He informed that currently, Nagaland has five incubators empanelled under start-up Nagaland and NIELET is also one of the five incubators making positive changes in the ecosystem, each playing a crucial role in nurturing start-ups by providing necessary resources, platforms, and mentorship.

Sema urged all the decision-makers, leaders, and resourceful individuals to actively support and guide start-ups and added that their assistance can make a significant difference in transforming innovative ideas into successful businesses.

He called upon the gathering to work together to create an environment where entrepreneurship thrives, leading to economic growth and development in Nagaland and the Northeast region.

He expressed gratitude to NEILIT for organizing the impactful programme and added that through everyone’s collective effort, many start-ups will be successful and it will contribute to the socio-economic development of the region.

Altogether, 16 start-ups and 23 participants from Aizawl, Kohima, Guwahati and Imphal are participating in the Northeast Catalyst Program.