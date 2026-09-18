Northeast states seek region-specific framework to implement NEP 2020

A region-specific framework for implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in the Northeast, including separate norms for hilly areas and greater coordination among the eight states, emerged as a key focus at the Northeast Education Conclave 2026 in Nagaland.

The two-day conclave, organised by the Department of Higher Education, Nagaland, began in Chumoukedima district on the theme “Implementation of NEP 2020: Vision, Challenges & Opportunities for the North Eastern States.”

Policymakers, education ministers, academics and administrators from across the region are participating in the conclave, which seeks to develop a collaborative approach to implementing the education policy while addressing the Northeast’s distinct geographical and social challenges.

Delivering the keynote address, Nagaland University Vice-Chancellor Jagadish K Patnaik called for an inclusive and context-specific transformation of education in the Northeast.

He identified accessibility, equity, quality, flexibility, multilingualism and holistic development as key priorities under NEP 2020, while stressing the need to turn indigenous knowledge into academic strength and upgrade skills through technology.

Patnaik also flagged funding as a major challenge, saying that although NEP envisages substantially higher investment in education, the mechanism for mobilising the required resources remains unclear.

Mizoram seeks separate norms for hill areas

Mizoram Education Minister Dr Vanlalthlana proposed that education ministers from the Northeast meet twice a year under the North Eastern Council (NEC) and jointly submit proposals based on a common assessment of the region’s requirements.

He argued that several provisions under NEP and the Right to Education Act were designed primarily with plain areas in mind and called for a separate index and system for hilly regions, particularly in the Northeast.

Vanlalthlana also sought separate construction norms suited to hill areas and highlighted declining enrolment in government schools across the region.

In Nagaland, he said, government schools account for around 80 per cent of all schools but have only about 33 per cent of total enrolment.

‘Degrees alone are no longer enough’: Along

Nagaland Higher Education and Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along said the conclave was aimed at bringing together the region’s experiences, challenges and possible solutions to evolve a comprehensive approach to NEP implementation.

He stressed that degrees alone were no longer sufficient to ensure employment and called for greater focus on the impact of academic education and the development of critical thinking.

Along also raised the possibility of incorporating Christian studies into university curricula in the Northeast, particularly in Nagaland, Mizoram and Meghalaya. He clarified that the discussion concerned curriculum and academic study rather than religious institutions.

Assam stresses skills, technology and research

Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu stressed the need to integrate skills with knowledge, saying academic knowledge alone could not make students employable.

He said IT, media and technology literacy had become essential 21st-century skills across disciplines, while research and innovation would be critical to achieving India’s development goals by 2047.

Arunachal Pradesh MLA and Advisor to the HME Mutchu Mithi cautioned that decisions in the education sector would have far-reaching consequences for future generations and said their long-term impact must be carefully assessed.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, in a message read out by Along, said the conclave provided a platform for dialogue, exchange of ideas and sharing experiences on the challenges and opportunities facing the education sector.

He expressed hope that the deliberations would strengthen the region’s educational ecosystem and help prepare young people with the knowledge, skills, values and confidence needed to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world.

The two-day conclave is expected to work towards a collaborative framework among the northeastern states for sharing best practices, institutional resources and capacity-building initiatives.