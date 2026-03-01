NPF appoints KG Kenye as party chief whip in Nagaland Legislative Assembly

The Naga People’s Front (NPF) on February 27 appointed senior leader K. G. Kenye as the Party Chief Whip of the NPF Legislature Party in the 14th House of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

Invoking powers conferred under Article V, Clause 10 of the party constitution, the President of the Naga People's Front issued the official order appointing Kenye — who currently serves as Nagaland’s Minister for Power and Parliamentary Affairs — to the key legislative position with immediate effect from February 27.

Minister for Power and Parliamentary Affairs K.G. Kenye has been appointed as the party chief whip of the NPF legislature party. Kenye was appointed by the President of the Naga People's Front in exercise of the powers conferred under Article V, Clause 10 of the Constitution of the Naga People's Front. This

appointment to the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly is effective from February 27.



The first phase of the budget session of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly will begin tomorrow, March and continue till March 12 with five sittings. The first day of the session will commence with the address of Governor of Nagaland Ajay Kumar Bhalla to the members of the House. The phase II will tentatively commence with the presentation of the state budget for 2026–27, with the detailed programme to be notified on the last day of the first part of the session. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio will present the budget for 2026–27 during this phase, following which discussions will be taken up.

During the first phase of the session, the House will witness questions and discussions on various important public matters, laying of annual administrative reports and other papers, and the presentation of committee reports. The businesses for the first session also include the introduction of government and

private members’ Bills and resolutions, and debate on the Motion of Thanks.

Businesses listed for phase II include presentation of C&AG reports, review of trends in receipts and expenditure, supplementary demands for grants for 2025–26 and others. Other important discussions during the session are likely to include the signing of the FNTA agreement and the demand by sections of the people in Kohima and Dimapur to lift the Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition Act, 1989, from their respective jurisdictions. The budget session will be the first assembly session after the signing of the tripartite agreement on the Frontier Nagaland Territory Authority among the Centre, the state and the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation. It will be the first budget session after the merger of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party and the Naga People's Front.