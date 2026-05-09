NPF farmers’ wing to launch statewide tour to assess farming challenges across Nagaland

The farmers’ wing of the ruling Naga People's Front on Saturday, May 9, announced a statewide tour aimed at directly engaging with farming communities across Nagaland to understand ground realities, identify successful farmers, and promote sustainable agricultural practices.

Addressing a press conference in Kohima, NPF Central Farmers’ Wing president Vikheho Swu said the organisation would undertake an “appreciative inquiry tour” covering all districts of the state.

He said three teams would be formed to travel across different regions, including Tuensang, Mon and the central districts, to interact directly with farmers and agricultural stakeholders.

According to Swu, the initiative aims to identify and honour successful Naga farmers, promote innovative farming models, and engage with Krishi Vigyan Kendra centres, agriculture and allied departments, as well as field-level officials.

He appreciated the state government’s efforts in supporting agriculture through the distribution of seeds, saplings, farm tools, and the identification of crop clusters, but also pointed to emerging challenges facing the sector.

Swu said climate change, erratic weather conditions, and the ageing farming population are major concerns, adding that younger generations are increasingly moving away from agriculture in search of white-collar jobs.

He stressed the need for farmers to adopt climate-resilient crops and modern agricultural techniques to ensure long-term sustainability.

On the transition to modern farming, Swu said moving away from traditional Jhum cultivation would require collective decision-making involving both communities and the government, while noting that jhum cultivation remains deeply connected to Naga culture and identity.

NPF Central Farmers’ Wing general secretary Chikrokroyo Kezo said the tour would also help farmers gain better access to government schemes, seeds, and planting materials through improved coordination with departments.

The farmers’ wing said findings from the tour would be compiled and submitted to the government with recommendations aimed at strengthening the farming sector in the state.