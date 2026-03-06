NPF objects to ‘mandatory’ recitation of Vande Mataram in Nagaland

The Naga People's Front (NPF) on March 5 expressed strong resentment over what it termed the “forceful imposition” of the patriotic song Vande Mataram in educational institutions and the State Assembly, stating that making the recitation mandatory threatens the religious and cultural identity of Nagaland.



In a press statement issued from its central headquarters in Kohima, the party said such a move is “alien and unfriendly” to the people of the state and undermines the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of India.



The party also cited the special constitutional provision under Article 371A of the Constitution of India, which safeguards the religious and customary practices of the people of Nagaland. According to the NPF, mandatory recitation of the song is incompatible with the conscience and faith of the state’s Christian-majority population.



The statement further argued that references to Hindu goddesses in the song contradict monotheistic beliefs and the teachings of Christ, making it difficult for many in the state to accept compulsory recitation.



The party urged the Government of India to reconsider the issue and respect the country’s secular character, ensuring that no community is forced to compromise on its religious beliefs.



The NPF also invited like-minded political parties and individuals to join hands in protecting the state’s unique identity, culture, and faith. It said unity among regional forces would strengthen the voice of the people of Nagaland.



Reiterating resolutions adopted in its previous meetings, including those of the Central Office Bearers (COB), Central Executive Council (CEC), and the party’s General Convention, the NPF called upon former members and other regional groups to work collectively with the party for what it described as a stronger and brighter future for the state.