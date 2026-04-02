NPP chief Conrad Sangma pitches for youth empowerment, AFSPA repeal at Nagaland bypoll rally

Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party (NPP) president Conrad K Sangma urged political leaders, civil society groups, and religious bodies to unite in providing real opportunities for the Northeast's youth.

Addressing a public rally in Longkhum village, Mokokchung district, while campaigning for NPP candidate I. Abenjang in the upcoming Koridang bypoll on April 9, Sangma highlighted the region's demographic edge.

With over 60 per cent of Nagaland's population under 30—among India's youngest—Sangma stressed the untapped potential. National People's Party national secretary Saidul Khan quoted him as saying: "The sole purpose of the NPP is to bring the people of the Northeast together. We envision a united region working collectively for the greater good."

Sangma voiced strong backing for Abenjang, predicting dedicated service to constituents if victorious, and extended best wishes for the campaign. The bypoll, triggered by a vacancy, pits NPP against local rivals in a contest that could signal shifting alliances in Nagaland politics.

To reporters, he reaffirmed NPP's standalone stance: "The NPP has always upheld its independent identity. We are not here just for politics; we aim to build the party, the region, and the community on a foundation of positivity."

Security concerns drew sharp focus, with Sangma renewing calls to scrap the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA). "There are several other laws available to maintain security; therefore, AFSPA should be repealed," he stated, tapping into long-standing regional demands amid ongoing peace talks.

The visit marked a milestone, as Sangma honoured Naga nationalist Imkongmeren Ao with tributes, merging electoral outreach with cultural reverence. Greeted with a traditional Ao welcome upon arrival, he met village elders (Putu Menden) and the council chairman at the community hall before the rally.