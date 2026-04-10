NPP demands re-poll in Nagaland’s Alichen, flags ‘suppressed voting’ in Koridang seat

The National People's Party (NPP) has sought a re-poll in polling stations under the Alichen cluster in Nagaland, alleging large-scale irregularities and suppression of voter turnout in the 28 Koridang Assembly Constituency.

In a formal complaint to the Election Commission of India, the party highlighted what it termed an “abnormal” drop in voter participation in Alichen. According to official data cited by the NPP, only 1,323 votes were cast out of 3,310 registered voters, resulting in a turnout of around 39.9 per cent.

In contrast, neighbouring polling areas recorded turnout figures ranging between over 70 per cent and as high as 99 per cent.

The party claimed that Alichen alone accounted for nearly half of the uncast votes in the entire constituency, suggesting what it described as a “localized suppression” rather than a natural variation in turnout. It also pointed to specific polling stations where turnout reportedly fell to as low as 15 per cent and 23 per cent.

The NPP alleged that the presence of security personnel, particularly IRB forces, created an atmosphere of fear among voters. It further claimed that polling was disrupted for nearly an hour due to actions by election authorities, including what it described as excessive identity verification checks carried out by the ECI observer and district officials.

According to the party, no compensatory measures—such as extending polling hours—were taken to address the disruption, which it said disproportionately affected rural voters, women, elderly citizens, and daily wage earners.

Alleging possible misuse of state machinery, the NPP expressed concern that the developments may have influenced the electoral outcome in a closely contested seat. The party has submitted video evidence to support its claims and urged the Election Commission to intervene.

Invoking provisions that guarantee free and fair elections, the NPP has called for immediate action, including a re-poll in the affected polling stations.