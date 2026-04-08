NPP flags alleged impersonation of security personnel ahead of Nagaland by-poll

A day ahead of the by-election in Nagaland’s Koridang (ST) assembly constituency, the National People’s Party (NPP) has approached the Election Commission (EC) alleging the presence of individuals posing as India Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel in parts of the region.

In a formal complaint submitted on April 8, NPP national secretary Saidul Khan claimed that these suspected impersonators were unlawfully regulating villagers’ movement, creating an atmosphere of fear and potentially affecting voter turnout. The party cited inputs indicating such activity in Chungtia, Longkhum and Mangmetong villages in Mokokchung district, which falls within the constituency.

The NPP said the situation poses a serious risk to the conduct of free and fair elections, raising concerns over voter intimidation, possible booth capturing and disruption of public order. It alleged that the presence of unauthorised individuals violates the Model Code of Conduct as well as EC norms governing the deployment of security forces.

The party has urged the EC to verify the identity of all IRB personnel deployed in the constituency and remove any unverified individuals. It also called for the replacement of IRB personnel with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), citing the need for neutrality during the polling process.

A copy of the complaint has also been sent to the Nagaland Director General of Police, seeking immediate verification and legal action against those found impersonating security personnel.

The by-election has six candidates in the fray. The ruling People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) has fielded BJP nominee Daochier I Imchen, while the Congress has nominated T Chalukumba Ao. The NPP candidate is I Abenjang, along with three Independent candidates.

The by-poll was necessitated by the death of sitting BJP legislator Imkong L. Imchen, a five-time MLA, who passed away on November 11 at the age of 75. The BJP has nominated his son for the seat.

Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.