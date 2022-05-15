National People's Party (NPP) national general secretary and in-charge of Nagaland and Tripura and MLA from Manipur M Rameshwar Singh declared that his party was open to forming an alliance with any like-minded party, particularly the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying, "We would be very happy to work with BJP too."

"We have an alliance with the BJP in Meghalaya, and we are open to Nagaland," he said. We will be delighted to collaborate with the BJP because they are proactive, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is deeply concerned about the Northeast, which is why the Act East policy has been prioritised."

With the BJP at the helm of the NDA, Singh asserted that if the NPP becomes the alliance partner in Nagaland, it will ensure that whatever the BJP gives to all other states is also given to Nagaland.

He stated that NPP leaders are in Nagaland to deliberate and put into action the late PA Sangma's and his son, Conrad Sangma's, vision and mission.

"We want to make a difference in terms of political presence in Delhi, and we want to bring a turnaround in development in Nagaland and increase Nagaland's per capita income, economic welfare, peace, and overall development," he said.

"Our vision is one voice, one Northeast, and we are moving toward that goal and mission, and we will continue to do so in the upcoming Nagaland elections," he said.

"The BJP-led NDA government has hundreds of development schemes, but those schemes are not reaching the people; we will ensure that all of the schemes and benefits that the Narendra Modi government is providing reach Nagaland," Singh said.

The NPP won two seats in the Nagaland Assembly election in 2018, but both of its legislators, Imnatiba and L Khumo, merged with the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party in March 2019.

Singh stated that the NPP will be more selective this time around in terms of candidates' loyalty and integrity to the party, as well as their seriousness in serving the people of Nagaland.