NPP seeks disqualification of five MLAs after NPF switch in Nagaland

The National People’s Party (NPP) has moved the Nagaland Assembly Speaker, seeking disqualification of five of its MLAs who joined the ruling Naga People’s Front (NPF) last week.

The party filed separate petitions against A Nyamnyei Konyak, Nuklutoshi, C Kipili Sangtam, Dr Tseilhoutuo Rhutso and Benei M Lamthiu, seeking action under the anti-defection provisions of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

All five legislators were elected on NPP tickets in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections and joined the NPF on October 1. Their move increased the NPF's strength in the 60-member Assembly to 39.

NPP national vice-president Vevoyi Wideo said separate petitions had been submitted against each of the five legislators, seeking their disqualification under the anti-defection law.

The party said it respected the constitutional office of the Speaker and would place its case before him in accordance with the law.

The Nagaland Assembly Secretariat had on October 1 notified that the five legislators had furnished information regarding their merger with the NPF under the Tenth Schedule.

The NPP's petitions have now placed the matter before the Speaker, who is empowered to decide disqualification petitions under the anti-defection law.

The development comes a year after the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party merged with the NPF.